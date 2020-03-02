CLOSE
Exclusive Interview: Philly Girls Go Viral After Hit & Run Caught On Camera

Listen one things for sure two things are for certain..Philly does NOT play.

Two sisters were hanging out in their car last night while listening to Megg The Stallions newest song ‘B.I.T.C.H’.

During their music session they hear a big thump and look behind their car and realize someone just hit their car.

The rest was history when one of the sisters filmed the whole chase.

The commentary was hilarious and our very own Cam Cooper got them on the phone to break down what really happened last night

 

