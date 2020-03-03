Kanye West Daughter Is Now A Certified Rapper Rapper

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Looks like the Chicago native, global icon Kanye West, has been holding out with the in house talent. North West debuts some new heat over the weekend during one of her fathers’ events. Press play to see if she has a brighter future than her father. Check out “Northy” hold it down center stage. This isn’t the first time that North has been behind the microphone while repping her father’s legacy. A couple months back when the Kanye’s Sunday school service’s began to go viral across the internet, a few times Northy can be spotted holding the microphone and feeling vocally enthusiastic.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)