CDC Warns Men About Beards And Facial Hair Dangers As Coronavirus Begins To Spread

The daily reports regarding the coronavirus have now prompted the CDC has warned men about one of their most prized possessions: their facial hair.

According to a graphic released by the agency, fashionable facial hairstyles such as various beards, goatees and more conflict with potentially “live-saving respirators”. The US is currently bracing for more cases of the quickly spreading virus to arrive within the country as it has already ravaged China and is currently threatening to force a cancellation of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

If you have a handlebar mustache, you’re good. Walrus and Zorro mustaches are fine as well but if you have mutton chops, chin curtains, full beards, dovetails, Baldos and so on, you may need to cut them because they could keep respirators from making a seal on wearers’ faces.

One could go clean-shaven but a little stubble could bring on risks. Face masks and respirators are being used across the globe to help prevent the spread of the disease which has over 80,000 confirmed cases and has reached nearly every continent globally.

A little free game: wash your hands, people!

IMAGE CREDIT: CDC

CDC Warns Men About Beards And Facial Hair Dangers As Coronavirus Begins To Spread  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

