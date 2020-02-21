CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Cardi B Teams Up With Reebok For Zig The Runway Doorbell Cam Fun

Cardi B and other celebs join Reebok for #ZigTheRunway doorbell cam fashion shows.

Million Dollar Bowl

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Cardi B’s Reebok partnership is still going strong and they’ve launched an interesting concept just in time for the brand’s newest shoe, which drops tomorrow. It’s the Reebok Zig Kinetica, a sleek shoe that’s inspired by space exploration. According to Reebok, the cushioning propels you forward with springy responsiveness. Think of it like you’re bouncing across the moon. It’s said to be a comfortable stylish shoe that comes in multiple colorways such as black and orange, grey, blue and orange, red, black and orange, and grey and black. 

“Zig the Runway is about being unexpected and unapologetic about your style. I always do me and keep people guessing and that’s what we’re showing off in this video,” said Cardi B via press release. “Reebok Zig Kinetica isn’t like any other shoe that’s come before it and this fashion show is like nothing that has come before it. We’re breaking the mold and blazing our own trail – that’s what Reebok is about.”

The Grammy Award-winning rapper participated in an unexpected runway show in an unexpected way. Imagine you’re just chilling, living your life, and then you see a runway show on your doorbell came? Check this out:

 

Having a doorbell cam fashion show is dynamic and out of the box, just like the Zig Kinetica. Reebok is the first fashion brand to tap into this unique video platform, and more doorbell cam runway shows are expected over the coming days from renowned creatives, musicians and athletes.

Would you cop?

RELATED POSTS

Reebok Announces a Sneaker Contest Inspired By Cardi B’s Ad

Reebok Taps Five Phenomenal Women For ‘It’s A Man’s World’ Drop

Cardi B Teams Up With Reebok For Zig The Runway Doorbell Cam Fun  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Woman Calls On Jesus After Being Shot At…
 4 hours ago
02.26.20
California Couple Arrested After Being Accused Of Killing…
 4 hours ago
02.26.20
2 items
Nicki Minaj Is Looking AMAZING At The Trinidad…
 23 hours ago
02.26.20
20 items
Like Fine Wine: Female Celebrities Over 50-Years-Old
 1 day ago
02.26.20
Cardi B. On Zaya Wade: ‘Let People Find…
 2 days ago
02.25.20
Eva Marcille And Tyra Banks Reunite On ‘Watch…
 2 days ago
02.25.20
Thoughts? The Biebs Singing Marvin Sapp’s ‘Never Would…
 2 days ago
02.25.20
#FarewellKobe: Vanessa Bryant Speaks Publicly For First Time…
 2 days ago
02.25.20
23 items
#MCM: 23 Big & Tall Zaddies Worthy Of…
 2 days ago
02.26.20
Lena Waithe Will Be The Voice Of Disney’s…
 2 days ago
02.25.20
Kenya Moore’s Emotionally Draining Relationship Is A Lot
 3 days ago
02.24.20
Black Man Magic: The Fellas Effortlessly Slayed At…
 3 days ago
02.24.20
GET THE LOOK: Rihanna’s NAACP Image Awards Sleek…
 3 days ago
02.24.20
12 items
Tyson Fury KOs Deontay Wilder In Heavyweight Rematch,…
 3 days ago
02.24.20
Rest In Power Queen: Model Turned Iconic Restaurateur…
 3 days ago
02.24.20
33 items
The Bold, The Black & Beautiful Slay The…
 4 days ago
02.24.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close