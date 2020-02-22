CLOSE
Fat Joe ft. Bryson Tiller & Jeremih “Put Hands On You,” Jhene Aiko “P*$$y Fairy” & More | Daily Visuals 2.21.20

Fat Joe still got that heat and Jhené Aiko works some magic. Today's Daily Visuals.

Loud Records 25th Anniversary Concert

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Almost three decades in the game and Fat Joe still got that flavor that Adobo seasoning can put in a bottle and make even more bank off of.

Fresh off his 12th studio album in 26 years, Family Ties, Joey Crack comes through with the visuals for the Bryson Tiller and Jeremih assisted “Put Hands On You” where Joe celebrates life at a Miami club like a Don before walking out in the spiffy pair of Air Jordan IV “UNC” player exclusives. You know jealous sneakerheads gonna be envying like a muthaf*cka.

On a softer, yet harder note, Jhené Aiko looks like a dream come true as she floats around an enchanted forest with a wand and wings for her clip to “P*$$Y Fairy.” Imagine there was such a thing? Dudes would be putting any and everything under their pillows just waiting for one to show up.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Mo3 featuring Jazze Pha, and more.

FAT JOE FT. BRYSON TILLER & JEREMIH – “PUT HANDS ON YOU”

JHENE AIKO – “P*$$Y FAIRY”

YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN – “LIL TOP”

MO3 FT. JAZZE PHA – “STACK IT UP”

KING VON – “TOOK HER TO THE O”

VICTORIA MONET – “MOMENT”

BIG MOOCHIE GRAPE – “UH HUH UH HUH UH HUH”

PITBULL FT. BLAKE SHELTON – “GET READY”

 

