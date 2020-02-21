Katherine Bishop, Co-Founder, Dental Dimensions

The Queens Recognize Queens campaign honors the hustle, confidence and independent spirit of businesswomen in Texas. This inaugural initiative powered by Urban One Digital, featured an interactive promotion utilizing both on-air support and social media as well as a VIP suite experience at the Oprah 2020 Vision Tour.

Thank you to our incredible sponsors and supporters!

CURLS, Afrinanny She Ages Well, Dental Dimensions, The Beauty Clinic Medspa, Legacy West, Read Between The Lines and Diamonds Direct.

Katherine Bishop is Co-founder of Dental Dimensions with her husband of 17 years, Dr. Brian Bishop and mom of three children. She met her husband in 2001, the day he got accepted into dental school and was married 7 months later just as he started dental school. She worked two jobs while he attended school and upon graduation, she quit those jobs to raise their first daughter that was born just two month later. She has most recently re-entered the workforce by helping run a local Brazilian Jiu Jitsu school which has helped her learn what was needed to open and run their future dental office.

While working at the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu school she also was a lead teacher at a Bethany CDC, a local preschool teaching the Pre-K 4 class. She has since stepped away from the Jiu Jitsu school so she can focus on Dental Dimensions, but still works 2 days a week at the preschool; it is a love of hers and hard for her to say goodbye to the children and families.

MEET THIS QUEEN

Besides Oprah, name another Queen who inspires you personally and/or professionally?

Sarah Wilson, owner of Sarah Briggs jewelry, inspires me. I have watched her decide to pursue her dream of becoming a jewelry designer, to walking into local stores with a photo album of her jewelry to having celebrities wear her pieces. I have watched her succeed and fail. I have seen how strong and how she is guided through it all. She is so brilliant in how she runs her company and designs her prices. She doesn’t compromise and along the way she uplifts others and helps them succeed. She has built an amazing community of women’s, mostly strangers who live and care and give encouragement. All brought together by jewelry!

What long-term impact would you like your business to ultimately have? What is your big vision? I want our dental office to be a place for my community. To have an impact on the schools that surround us. To uplift and care for those in need. To be a presence in Lake Highlands. We are a family and we want our staff to be an extension of that. To extend that love to our patients and get to know them and welcome them.

What can we as the community do to support that vision? Support us and let us know where the needs are. To share our office vision.

What’s next for Dental Dimensions? We are just starting out. We want to continue to grow. So that we can continue to give to the schools and community without hesitation.

Favorite book or inspirational quote? “Now is the best time to start becoming the person we eventually want to be.” -Dietre F. Uchtdorf

CONTACT THIS QUEEN

Dental Dimensions Website & Social Media (Facebook, Instagram)