Tyson Fury Tells Reec “He doesn’t fear Wilders power!” Exclusive Interview #WilderFury2

Tyson “The Gyspy King” Fury (29 – 0 – 1) is raring and ready to go Saturday 2/22 for his highly anticipated rematch against Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (42 – 0 – 1) at MGM Grand Garden Arena. The entire boxing world has grown to love and respect the undeniable punching power of Wilder, everyone accept his opponent Tyson Fury. Fury was dropped by Wilder in their first fight, but unlike anyone prior, he got up and finished the fight that ended in a draw. This match Fury says he wants to go head up with Wilder for an eventual knock out…

