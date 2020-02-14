Brenda Wilcox, The Beauty Clinic Medspa

The Queens Recognize Queens campaign honors the hustle, confidence and independent spirit of businesswomen in Texas. This inaugural initiative powered by Urban One Digital, featured an interactive promotion utilizing both on-air support and social media as well as a VIP suite experience at the Oprah 2020 Vision Tour.

Thank you to our incredible sponsors and supporters!

CURLS, Afrinanny She Ages Well, Dental Dimensions, The Beauty Clinic Medspa, Legacy West, Read Between The Lines and Diamonds Direct.

Brenda Wilcox has been in the business of beauty for over 20-years, specializing in all phases of beauty. As Executive Director, overseeing the day to day operations, planning and implementation of products and services.

The world of business as always been a passion for Brenda, beauty was something that never stops, there was always something new and exciting in the world of beauty. As a Medical aesthetician focusing on skin care, Brenda worked along with several pharmacist and skin care professionals to developed skin care products for clients with server acne conditions which consist of cleansers, moisturizes, and spot treatments. The anti- Aging, youth renewal line developed in 2015. Also included cleansers, moisturizes, serums and eye treatments.

As a professional laser technician, the exposure to all things lasers, including Laser hair removal. The Beauty Spa Clinic, offered laser hair removal services for all skin types, specializing in people of color, one of the first Medical spas in the DFW area. Other laser services included, photo facial, tattoo removal, skin tightening, body contouring, lipo-laser and skin resurfacing propelled the company to new heights.

The desire to provide overall health and wellness services required a deep dive into exploring the study of Colon Hydro-therapy. The health and wellness programs include, hydro colon therapy, medical weight loss coaching and management.

Brenda and her team work hard to stay on the cutting edge of new technology, product and services. Providing exceptional service is our number one goal.

MEET THIS QUEEN

Besides Oprah, name another Queen who inspires you personally and/or professionally?

Beverly Malone, PHD, RN, FAAN, CEO, National League For Nursing

Beverly Malone has been particularly involved in minority health issues, racial and ethic health disparities and other race and cultural diversity. She is ranked one of the most powerful women in healthcare.

What long-term impact would you like your business to ultimately have? What is your big vision? We would like to provide awareness in the african-american community in areas of healthy skincare, laser including laser hair removal, skin tightening, and skin resurfacing services and overall wellness programs.

Vision for 2020 will included ongoing workshops and seminars. One on one skincare, teaching the importance of healthy skin foundation, avoid covering up flaws and in-perfections. Laser Hair Removal, what laser work for women of color, and which ones to avoid. Colon-Hydro Therapy, colon health and wellness, Is colon Hydrotherapy right for you?

What can we as the community do to support that vision?

Radio is a great platform to help increase awareness of our services and health benefits of the services we provide. We could certainly use a partner to help reduce the stigma around limited spa services for woman of color. We would love the opportunity to participate in local events, to, we could host you in our spa for a live recording session, and even condor a community health and wellness joint venture. I would also like to add that we are always looking for top talent to join our team. Without exception, successful business owners understand that it’s all about people. We pride ourselves on customer services and creating a differentiated experience for those we serve. We consistently provide this level of service through a highly qualified, compassionate, and professional team.

What’s next for you and your business or brand?

We continue to work through our business strategy for service expansion. Financial planning, marketing differentiators, and product strategy are our areas of focus. Flawless implementation these strategies will well position us to expand our services, and serve more of the community through new and unique partnerships.

Favorite book or inspirational quote? Philippians 4:13 “ I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me “

CONNECT WITH THIS QUEEN

