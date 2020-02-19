The #DeeList: Top 5 Reasons to Listen to Radio

My brother recently had a LONG drive after being stood up, and his only friend was the radio. Here’s why you should always have it on:

5. For Relationship Advice

My brother really drove an HOUR to pick up a chick, who overslept. Now if he was listening to ANY rap song we play, he would’ve known better than to respect a woman.

4. Your Homeboy Still Thinks he’s a Rapper

He’s been doing everything in his power to make it on “Raising The Bar” with P Skillz. And this time, he finally got a hit! So as his friend, you’re obligated to listen to the radio 24/7 to hear his song.

3. Because This is a Family Show!

You got 2 kids, your grandma, and your pastor in the car…and you trying to listen to the dirty version of Megan Thee Stallion “Cash Ish.” If you don’t turn on this radio and listen to me?? I only cuss once an hour.

2. It Might be Your Only Friend

Imagine driving an hour for some butt…only to find out the butt ain’t coming?? That’s gone be a long drive back to the crib…and who’s gonna take you home? All them old R&B songs Al B Sure plays.

1. Because I’m On

You know you love me on this radio, and I appreciate it. But I also know I’m dope. I’m funny, responsible, conscious….basically I’m better than everyone else. So you have no other option.

