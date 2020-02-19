CLOSE
Kodak Black “Because Of You,” Chief Keef “Shawty Say She Love Me/Colors” & More | Daily Visuals 2.18.20

Kodak Black had it good before getting locked up and Chief Keef got games for days. Today's Daily Visuals.

Kodak Black might be going the struggle behind bars at the moment but his team knows the show must go on especially if he wants to remain a topic of discussion in an era where fans have short memories.

In his visuals to “Because Of You” Kodak Black shows off the many aspects of his lavish life including iced out chest plates, big boy toys, and a mansion with the fancy pool. Young M.A don’t know what she missing out on (we kid we kid! Don’t sic your wolves on us, Ma).

Back in Chicago Chief Keef seems to be living the fun life as he politics in his own arcade while burning it down for his visuals to “Shawty Say She Love Me/Colors.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Lil Baby, Tadoe featuring Lil Yachty, and more.

KODAK BLACK – “BECAUSE OF YOU”

CHIEF KEEF – “SHAWTY SAY SHE LOVE ME/COLORS”

LIL BABY – “SUM 2 PROVE”

TADOE FT. LIL YACHTY – “GET IT BUSSIN”

QUANDO RONDO – “SHORTY”

ELDORADO RED FT. BIG BANK – “GO WIT YO MOVE”

LIL 2z – “ON MY OWN”

JAY CRITCH – “SPOOKY”

Kodak Black “Because Of You,” Chief Keef “Shawty Say She Love Me/Colors” & More | Daily Visuals 2.18.20  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

