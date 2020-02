Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

One time for the Texas titan representing for all the Hot Girls coast to coast. Press play for a glimpse into the Birthday Celebration of the one and only Megan Thee Stallion, aka

Yung Tina Snow. Boat driving, pillow fighting, dripping would be a understatement, after watching this one.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)