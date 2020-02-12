Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Former Friend Alleges Loni Love Actually Did Send Emails To Have Tamar Braxton FIRED From ‘The Real’ [Video]

Tamar Braxton may have been right all along if what Cookie Hull, Loni Love’s ex-comedy writer and friend, says is true.

Hull, who toured with Loni and wrote some of her material, tells Comedy Hype that Loni had plotted to get Tamar Braxton removed off of ‘The Real’ because “she wanted to be the only ghetto one” on there.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Welp! Tamar was actually removed from the ensemble daytime talk show in 2016 and it seems like there’s been beef ever since between the women and Tamar who claimed she knew all along that Loni played a part. Allegedly, Loni used Tamar’s Dancing With The Stars absences to ‘influence’ the network and sent a number of emails.

“She [Loni] was pointing out to the network where if [Tamar] missed 52 tapings and that the ratings didn’t change or didn’t get any better they really didn’t need her. She pointed out the fact that Tamar got hurt on DWTS, that she would be a liability. I know she didn’t specifically get her fired, but she was influencing things.”

Thoughts?

Then & Now: Celebrities Who’ve Lost Weight & Look Better Than Ever

15 photos Launch gallery

Then & Now: Celebrities Who’ve Lost Weight & Look Better Than Ever

Continue reading Then & Now: Celebrities Who’ve Lost Weight & Look Better Than Ever

Then & Now: Celebrities Who’ve Lost Weight & Look Better Than Ever

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

Former Friend Alleges Loni Love Actually Did Send Emails To Have Tamar Braxton FIRED From ‘The Real’ [Video]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Wanna Smell Like A Lionel Richie Song? Hello…There’s…
 17 hours ago
02.13.20
Snoop Dogg Apologizes To Gayle King: “Two Wrongs…
 19 hours ago
02.13.20
Fenty Fact Or Fiction: Rihanna’s Savage Lingerie Line…
 22 hours ago
02.13.20
Former Friend Alleges Loni Love Actually Did Send…
 22 hours ago
02.13.20
Former Friend Alleges Loni Love Actually Did Send…
 22 hours ago
02.13.20
11 items
The Game Inks Kobe Bryant’s Name & Number…
 23 hours ago
02.13.20
Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna Laid To Rest In…
 2 days ago
02.12.20
5 Reasons To Go See ‘The Photograph’ This Valentines…
 2 days ago
02.11.20
GET THE LOOK: Cynthia Erivo’s Oscar-Perfect Pearly Cropped…
 2 days ago
02.11.20
Ain’t No Good Gonna Come To Kenya Tearing…
 3 days ago
02.11.20
‘Power’ Recap: Tasha & Riq’s Plan To Deal…
 4 days ago
02.10.20
10 items
Animated Short ‘Hair Love’ Wins Oscar, Director Matthew…
 4 days ago
02.10.20
‘Hair Love’ Wins Best Animated Short At Oscars…
 4 days ago
02.10.20
10 items
Amber Rose Inks Son’s Names On Her Forehead,…
 4 days ago
02.10.20
30 items
The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Take…
 4 days ago
02.10.20
These Steaming Hot Pics Of Michael B. Jordan…
 4 days ago
02.10.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close