5 Reasons To Go See ‘The Photograph’ This Valentines Day 

"The Photograph" still

Source: Universal Pictures / Universal Pictures

Love is in the air this week, and for the first time in a long time, there’s a Black, romantic film hitting theaters to help us celebrate all the love flowing this week.

The Photograph, starring Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield, hits theaters this Friday — aka Valentine’s Day — which follows the estranged daughter (Issa Rae) of a famous photographer who falls in love with the journalist (Lakeith Stanfield) assigned to cover her late mother. Rae told Variety about working with Lakeith on the Will Packer produced flick:

“I did the chemistry read with a couple of guys and obviously Stella was watching and [producer Will Packer] was watching…[LaKeith] was definitely the most interesting read out of all the guys. LaKeith had a different type of energy and that’s what blew them away.”

It looks like fans are just as hype to see the movie as the cast was making it.

I got a chance to see an early screening of the film, and believe you me, it’s worth the hype. So in the spirit of love and celebrating everything Black, hit the flip for five reasons to see The Photograph this Valentine’s Day.

5 Reasons To Go See ‘The Photograph’ This Valentines Day   was originally published on globalgrind.com

