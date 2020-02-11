CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

GET THE LOOK: Cynthia Erivo’s Oscar-Perfect Pearly Cropped Mane

Dove stylist Coree Moreno spilled all the tea on how he styled the double Academy Award nominee with their new Dove Amplified Textures line.

2020 Getty Entertainment - Social Ready Content

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

From her silver and white Versace gown to her glittery platinum mane, at Sunday night’s 92nd Academy Awards, two-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo was utter perfection.

For her hair as cropped as hers, you may think there’s not much you can do with it, but Dove stylist Coree Moreno would disagree. From wash, condition, and style, here’s how Moreno created a perfectly moisturized and glittery look inspired by her stunning gown.

“Cynthia’s look was simple fairytale glam. I was inspired by the custom Versace gown and the way it sparkles and wanted to recreate a hair moment to compliment the gown,” Moreno recently told HelloBeautiful.

That, and he used Dove’s new and upcoming line for natural hair, Dove Amplified Textures, aimed for every curl, wave and coil, to achieve her lewk.

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

    • “After shampooing, I let the Dove Amplified Textures Moisture Spa Recovery Mask ($6.99) sit on her hair for 10 minutes before rinsing it out to begin our style. I love how this line was made specifically for textured hair, so the moisturizing ingredients were perfect to hydrate Cynthia’s coils post process. Once the mask had been fully rinsed out, I applied Dove Amplified Textures Moisture Lock Leave-in Conditioner ($6.99) on damp hair and combed through evenly for an added layer of protection.”
    • “To style, I used a palm-sized mound of Dove Style + Care Volume & Fullness Mousse ($4.88), I lathered up her hair and then went in with a comb to slick down her hair. I repeated the process a second time to build structure and hold.”
    • “To finish, I refined detail areas like her hairline and neck area with Dove Amplified Textures Shine & Moisture Finishing Gel ($6.99) The slick shiny texture of the product allowed me the flexibility to mold her hair and refine details adding glitter-infused gel to amp up the glitz and glam.”

Voila! We likey!

 

*Wanna try Dove Amplified Textures? Try it at Target now and at all food, drug and mass retailers this April.

RELATED NEWS:

Animated Short ‘Hair Love’ Wins Oscar, Director Matthew A. Cherry Calls To Pass A Federal CROWN Act Bill

Red Carpet Rundown: The Bold, The Black & Beautiful At Vanity Fair’s Oscars After-Party

Fashion Prediction: Cynthia Erivo Will Be The Style Star Of The 2020 Award Season

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Take Over The 2020 Oscars Red Carpet

30 photos Launch gallery

The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Take Over The 2020 Oscars Red Carpet

Continue reading The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Take Over The 2020 Oscars Red Carpet

The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Take Over The 2020 Oscars Red Carpet

[caption id="attachment_3072600" align="alignleft" width="982"] Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty[/caption] For most, the Oscars are one of the most exciting evenings in entertainment. This is the night were great directors, actors, actresses, and films are celebrated and the honor of winning an Academy Award. But let's not also forget one of the other reasons why we celebrate this night: Oscar fashion on the red carpet! Despite the fact that this year #OscarsSoWhite is in full effect, we do know that at the 92nd annual Academy Awards, we're still seeing tons of great looks from our faves including Billy Porter, lead actress nominee Cynthia Erivo and Janelle Monae to last year's winner Regina King to name a few. Take a look at the melanated beauties to hit this coveted Hollywood insider scene. We will be updating all the Oscar red carpet looks and breaking down trends throughout the night!

GET THE LOOK: Cynthia Erivo’s Oscar-Perfect Pearly Cropped Mane  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
Latest
GET THE LOOK: Cynthia Erivo’s Oscar-Perfect Pearly Cropped…
 5 hours ago
02.11.20
Ain’t No Good Gonna Come To Kenya Tearing…
 23 hours ago
02.11.20
‘Power’ Recap: Tasha & Riq’s Plan To Deal…
 2 days ago
02.10.20
10 items
Animated Short ‘Hair Love’ Wins Oscar, Director Matthew…
 2 days ago
02.10.20
‘Hair Love’ Wins Best Animated Short At Oscars…
 2 days ago
02.10.20
10 items
Amber Rose Inks Son’s Names On Her Forehead,…
 2 days ago
02.10.20
30 items
The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Take…
 2 days ago
02.10.20
These Steaming Hot Pics Of Michael B. Jordan…
 2 days ago
02.10.20
3 Things We Hope To See In Sunday’s…
 3 days ago
02.10.20
Black Excellence Has Been Drippin’ At The Oscars…
 3 days ago
02.10.20
49 items
FLASHBACK: The Best, The Blackest & Boldest Oscar…
 4 days ago
02.10.20
15 items
15 Black Designers To Support Beyond Black History…
 4 days ago
02.10.20
Kobe Bryant’s Memorial Service Date Set For 2/24
 5 days ago
02.07.20
Baby Boy Joy! Tamron Hall & Son Moses…
 5 days ago
02.07.20
Play Like A Girl: 7 Women Who Changed…
 5 days ago
02.07.20
Throwback Thursday: Remember Erykah Badu’s #ForTheD*ck Freestyle?
 5 days ago
02.07.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close