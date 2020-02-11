CLOSE
The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Was Anyone Feeling The 2020 Oscars? Here’s What We Enjoyed

It may not have been the most memorable Oscars of all-time, but the night definitely had its stand out moments. Let’s recap some of the moments that mattered for a quick 2020 Oscars recap. We loved Hair Love winning, people were confused by Eminem‘s performance, and Chris Rock was hilarious as usual.

RelatedAnimated Short ‘Hair Love’ Wins Oscar, Director Matthew A. Cherry Calls To Pass A Federal CROWN Act Bill

RelatedThe Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Take Over The 2020 Oscars Red Carpet

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Was Anyone Feeling The 2020 Oscars? Here’s What We Enjoyed  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
GET THE LOOK: Cynthia Erivo’s Oscar-Perfect Pearly Cropped…
 5 hours ago
02.11.20
Ain’t No Good Gonna Come To Kenya Tearing…
 23 hours ago
02.11.20
‘Power’ Recap: Tasha & Riq’s Plan To Deal…
 2 days ago
02.10.20
10 items
Animated Short ‘Hair Love’ Wins Oscar, Director Matthew…
 2 days ago
02.10.20
‘Hair Love’ Wins Best Animated Short At Oscars…
 2 days ago
02.10.20
10 items
Amber Rose Inks Son’s Names On Her Forehead,…
 2 days ago
02.10.20
30 items
The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Take…
 2 days ago
02.10.20
These Steaming Hot Pics Of Michael B. Jordan…
 2 days ago
02.10.20
3 Things We Hope To See In Sunday’s…
 3 days ago
02.10.20
Black Excellence Has Been Drippin’ At The Oscars…
 3 days ago
02.10.20
49 items
FLASHBACK: The Best, The Blackest & Boldest Oscar…
 4 days ago
02.10.20
15 items
15 Black Designers To Support Beyond Black History…
 4 days ago
02.10.20
Kobe Bryant’s Memorial Service Date Set For 2/24
 5 days ago
02.07.20
Baby Boy Joy! Tamron Hall & Son Moses…
 5 days ago
02.07.20
Play Like A Girl: 7 Women Who Changed…
 5 days ago
02.07.20
Throwback Thursday: Remember Erykah Badu’s #ForTheD*ck Freestyle?
 5 days ago
02.07.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close