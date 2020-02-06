CLOSE
Watch D Smoke Spit Some Bilingual Bars Over A Classic Outkast Beat [Video]

He makes it look so easy

 

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

D Smoke Freestyles Over “Rosa Parks” With The LA Leakers

D Smoke joined DJ Sourmilk and Justin Credible of the LA Leakers on Wednesday to remind everyone that he’s got some serious bars. The Rhythm + Flow winner gave us both an English and a Spanish verse with absolute ease, freestyling over one of the most recognizable beats of all time: Outkast’s “Rosa Parks.”

The Inglewood native’s visit to Power 106 comes in preparation for his highly anticipated album, Black Habits, which drops on February 7. If you don’t already know how much of a beast this guy is, check out the video down below to get a taste of what to expect on his next project.

Watch D Smoke Spit Some Bilingual Bars Over A Classic Outkast Beat [Video]  was originally published on globalgrind.com

