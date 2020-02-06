CLOSE
Curren$y ft. T.Y. “Gambling Shack,” Lords of The Underground ft. Onyx “What’s Up” & More | Daily Visuals 2.5.20

Curren$y and T.Y. bring back a forgotten truck and Lords of The Underground once again pop up to link up with Onyx. Today's Daily Visuals.

Rolling Loud Southern California

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

While many of today’s rappers like to style in the latest Maybach or Bentley or whatever the hell else is a sign of wealth on wheels, Curren$y keeps it thorough with some trucks you don’t wanna see the ops rolling up in.

Recruiting the talents of T.Y. for his visuals to “Gambling Shack,” Spitta and T use the headlights of a pair of Cadillac Escalades to help them shine while kicking their rhymes in the dark of night.

Elsewhere Hip-Hop OG groups Lords of The Underground and Onyx link up to bring back that hardcore head boppin’ and street stomping vibe that made them fan favorites in the 90’s for their clip to “What’s Up.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from G Herbo, Lil Tjay, and more.

CURREN$Y FT. T.Y. – “GAMBLING SHACK”

LORDS OF THE UNDERGROUND FT. ONYX – “WHAT’S UP”

G HERBO – “SESSIONS”

FLIPP DINERO FT. LIL BABY – “HOW I MOVE”

LIL TJAY – “20/20”

PLAYATHATBOIZAY – “SWARM”

BADD TATOO – “WHO DO YOU LOVE”

IDK – “LILLY”

