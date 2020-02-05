This Whole Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Twitter Beef Started Over Her Husband’s Fashions?!

CLOSE
Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill’s ex relationship ended abruptly. One moment the two were each other’s hypeman/woman and the next minute…mums the word. Nicki once alluded to being in a abusive relationship, but never named names. It’s all seemingly coming out in a Twitter beef with the two spawned by Meek Mill liking a photoshopped picture of Nicki’s husband Kenneth Petty.

Petty, who plays the background in Nicki’s show, was photoshopped into the store front of a popular urban apparel store Jimmy Jazz. Meek apparently liked the photo leading to Nicki taking to her Instastories to bash Meek’s fashion sense or, in her opinion, lack their of.

Then the conversation ventured to Twitter, where Meek is trending in the number one spot on the social media platform.

Nigga been tweeting bout my man for a year now. Talking bout he went to my page to see him but he was blocked. My nigga, move on. I know ya btch embarrassed. Shitted yaself in that store when u got pressed tho.” she wrote.

“You beat your own sister and taped it. Spit on her & taped it. Kicked me in front your mother and sent her to the hospital. Sucking drake dick made u feel tough again. Move on.”

“Imagine talking about an alleged rape of a child to hurt someone who wasn’t involved just so ppl can dislike me. You can never stand on your own. You won’t tell ppl the mother is on tape asking me for $20 million to make the charge go away tho. U was around. U know. See u soon”

To which, Meek Mill responded:

“The only way you can try to kill my career is to say I beat women … talk about ya brother convicted of rape and you been knew and paid for his lawyer … ya little brother touched that lil girl too! You know I know … you want me to crash with ya boyfriend and I won’t”

“You sad you willing to crash your man because you losing now and everybody in the industry know you a bad person! You been knew your brother was raping that little girl that’s why I got away from you!”

“Surrounded by rapist talking what? stop playing you picked a great time to be saying I ever put my hands on you … you full of hate and the whole industry know you full of hate… and ya bag getting low so you wanna destroy me”

“I can’t believe y’all industry people let these people survive this long in the game knowing they really nasty people and have a nasty upbringing… Everybody really know what’s going on! I’m powerful I’m never scared to speak up!”

“Go to church leave me alone!”

“My girl is with me pregnant watching me tweet about my ex is very clownish … Ima exit”

“For clarification I don’t hit women and I won’t let my interviews be filled with question about her or any situation to do with her when I come out to do press for my new album! No devils tricks”

Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth and Meek clashed during Grammy weekend when the two crossed paths at a luxury store in LA. Words were exchanged an threats were made, but the beef seemingly died down. Fast forward a few days to today and wham. Can’t say we didn’t see this coming since neither of them spoke out about their very public relationship.

Whew chile.

