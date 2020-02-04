CLOSE
Pay It Forward: Kansas City Chiefs’ Derrick Nnadi Pays Adoption Fees For More Than 100 Dogs After Super Bowl Win

This isn't the first time he has helped out the shelter either; in fact, he has been doing it all season long.

Second-year player Derrick Nnadi is not only a champion in the eyes of Kansas City Chiefs fans, but also more than 100 dogs as well. After the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV, Nnadi announced he would pay the fees for the canines giving them the chance to land in a caring home.

Following making confetti angels, Nnadi broke the news to CNN that he paid off the adoption fees at a local Kansas City, Missouri (someone should show that to Trump on a map) shelter, KC Pet Project. This isn’t the first time he has helped out the shelter either; in fact, he has been doing it all season long. For each of the Chiefs 15 victories this past season, he paid a dog’s roughly $150 adoption fee through his Derrick Nnadi foundation.

Thanks to his tremendous generosity, any pooch at the shelter that became available for February 2 will qualify to have their fee waived.

Speaking with CNN, the 23-year-old spoke on his Super Bowl win stating, “I’ve never been a champion before. All the years of me playing football, that first time honestly feels like the best day of my life.” He also revealed that he wasn’t able to have pets growing up as a child.

“When I first got him, he was very timid,” Nnadi said. “It made me think of how other animals, whether they’re owned or in a shelter, are feeling scared and alone.”

Speaking on Nnadi’s donation which he described as “incredible,” KC Pet Project’s chief communications officer, Tori Fugate added:

“More than 100 available dogs in our care will have their adoption fees sponsored starting today.” 

Well done, Derrick, well done.

