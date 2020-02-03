I LOVE MY HBCU: Howard University Alum Angie Ange

Black History Month
| 02.02.20
Dismiss

Attending a Historically Black College University can be the best experience that you create it to be. HBCUs are built on a foundation of culture. Listen to the stories of graduates that have amazing reasons why they are proud to be apart of the HBCU Family!

HBCU FACTS:

  • The purpose of HBCUs, in the beginning, was to train teachers, preachers, and other community members.

 

  • Cheyney University of Pennsylvania originally known as the Institute for Colored Youth was founded in 1837.

 

 

I LOVE MY HBCU: Howard University Alum Angie Ange  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
10 items
Valentine’s Day Ready: Here Are 10 Ways To…
 8 hours ago
02.03.20
These Netflix Films Will Have You All In…
 23 hours ago
02.03.20
9 Unspoken Rules Of A Millennial Super Bowl…
 1 day ago
02.03.20
What The Ink? Jacquees’ Face, Mamba’s Memory &…
 4 days ago
01.31.20
Azriel Clary Breaks Silence On R. Kelly: “He…
 4 days ago
01.31.20
Terry Crews Threw Gabrielle Union Under A Bus…
 4 days ago
01.31.20
Ciara Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 3
 4 days ago
01.30.20
Come Through Inclusion! Mattel Adds Barbies With Vitiligo…
 4 days ago
01.31.20
Ellen DeGeneres Surprises Black Teen Suspended For His…
 4 days ago
01.31.20
Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartbreaking First Statement Since Kobe…
 5 days ago
01.29.20
Press Play: Issa Rae And Lakeith Stanfield Bring…
 5 days ago
01.30.20
Deandre Arnold Gifted $20,000 From Ellen & Alicia…
 5 days ago
01.29.20
20 items
Why Is Pastor Troy So Steam Pressed About…
 5 days ago
01.30.20
Rick Fox On Rumors He Was In Helicopter…
 5 days ago
01.30.20
10 items
‘Living Single’? Twitter Mocks David Schwimmer For His…
 6 days ago
01.29.20
ICYM: Tommy Davidson’s Past Beefs With Jamie Foxx…
 6 days ago
01.29.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close