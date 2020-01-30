Lore’l Gets Gunna, Da Baby, Saweetie & Rick Ross To Play ‘The Lyric Game’ During Grammys [VIDEO]

Lore’l was on hand at the 2020s Grammys for Bossip.com and she talked to some of your fave celebs. Stars including Gunna, Da Baby, Sweetie and Rick Ross were aked to finish the lyric for classics like “Big Poppa” and “Gin and Juice.”

Peep how YBN Cordae knew ALL the words to UCB’s “Sexy Lady” and how Gunna sang right along to Vanessa Carlton’s “1,000 Miles.”

Watch the exclusive Grammys coverage above.

[caption id="attachment_3071075" align="alignleft" width="889"] Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty[/caption] Tonight is music’s biggest night and the stars came out to Los Angeles Staples Center to shine. With Alicia Keys hosting the event again this year, we know we are in for a treat, including our favorite stars including Lizzo, Lauren London and Billy Porter rocking that red carpet. Take a look at all this slayage: ***We will be updating the red carpet throughout the night. 

