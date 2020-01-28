CLOSE
Kobe And His Daughter Gianna Went To Church Before Fatal Flight

The world is still in mourning following the deaths of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others in a helicopter crash on Sunday. As more details emerge about the Bryants last day, we’re beginning to learn more and more about how doting a father Kobe was, and how much of a man of faith he was as well.

Father Steve Sallot, a Eucharist priest at Our Lady Queen of Angels in Newport Beach, California, says he saw Kobe and Gianna moments before they died. The two had received communion and attended service before boarding the flight.

“He was here before the 7 a.m. mass and that’s our first mass of the day. So he would obviously have been in the prayer chapel before that and he was leaving about 10 to 7,” Sallot said.

Across the world, tributes, memorial sites and more have popped up, honoring both Bryant and his daughter. The UCONN Women’s Basketball team, which Gianna wanted to play for when she went to college, honored her with a #2 jersey and flowers laid on the bench.

Details on memorial services for the Bryants and the others who perished in the crash have yet to be finalized. The Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers postponed their game on Tuesday in wake of the tragedy as grief counselors and more were at the Lakers facility to console the team, team employees and more.

Kobe And His Daughter Gianna Went To Church Before Fatal Flight

