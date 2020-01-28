CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Update: Suspect Accused Of Stealing $500,000 Worth of Jewelry From Allen Iverson Surrenders

Toronto Raptors v Philadelphia 76ers

Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty

 

Update: According to Fox 29, a suspect surrenders to police after allegedly stealing the bag with $500,000 Dollars worth of Jewelry

 

According to reports, someone walked out of a hotel with Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson‘s jewelry. According to sources, the suspect entered the Sofitel Hotel and snatched a backpack with Iverson’s jewels worth $500K.

The suspect is described as a thin man standing approximately 6-feet tall and approximately 20 years of age. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, red shirt, dark pants, and black and white sneakers.

Source | NBC 5 Philadelphia

See More

Allen Iverson Signs Deal with Sling TV for the 2019 Iverson Classic

It’s Been 17 Years Since Allen Iverson Stepped Over Tyronn Lue… And A Lot Has Changed

Hall Of Fame Day AI! 7 Ways Allen Iverson Changed The Game Forever

Woah Dere! Allen Iverson’s Daughter Is All Grown Up — And Is Fine As Can Be

10 photos Launch gallery

Woah Dere! Allen Iverson’s Daughter Is All Grown Up — And Is Fine As Can Be

Continue reading Woah Dere! Allen Iverson’s Daughter Is All Grown Up — And Is Fine As Can Be

Woah Dere! Allen Iverson’s Daughter Is All Grown Up — And Is Fine As Can Be

Is it just us or does it seem like celebrity kids grow up quicker than regular kids? It feels like just yesterday Allen Iverson was brining his little girl, Tiaura to basketball games. But 23-years old make up artist is all grown up and making a name for herself. Check out these cute pics of Tiaura Iverson.

 

Update: Suspect Accused Of Stealing $500,000 Worth of Jewelry From Allen Iverson Surrenders  was originally published on 1039hiphop.com

Videos
Latest
10 items
‘Living Single’? Twitter Mocks David Schwimmer For His…
 17 hours ago
01.29.20
ICYM: Tommy Davidson’s Past Beefs With Jamie Foxx…
 18 hours ago
01.29.20
Jennaske: I Don’t Need Plastic Surgery To Be…
 20 hours ago
01.29.20
Tha God: These J. Cole Quotes Will Totally…
 21 hours ago
01.29.20
‘All Screwed Up’ Director Explains DJ Screw’s Family…
 22 hours ago
01.28.20
11 items
These Black Celebs Doing The #DollyPartonChallenge Is Giving…
 1 day ago
01.29.20
Update: Suspect Accused Of Stealing $500,000 Worth of…
 1 day ago
01.29.20
Here’s Why All The Men On #LHH Need…
 2 days ago
01.28.20
Rickey Smiley To Host 21st Annual Super Bowl…
 2 days ago
01.28.20
Why Kobe Bryant Traveled By Helicopter
 2 days ago
01.28.20
Jelani Maraj, Brother Of Nicki Minaj, Sentenced To…
 2 days ago
01.27.20
Grammys 2020: Full List Of WInners
 2 days ago
01.26.20
‘Power’ Recap: We Witness Councilman Tate’s ‘Reversal of…
 3 days ago
01.27.20
#MambaForLife: A Look Back At Kobe Bryant’s Most…
 3 days ago
01.27.20
42 items
The 2020 Roc Nation Brunch Brought All The…
 4 days ago
01.25.20
Mommy Crush: Magical Moments Of Alicia Keys In…
 4 days ago
01.26.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close