Jelani Maraj, Brother Of Nicki Minaj, Sentenced To 25 Years To Life For Predatory Sexual Assault Of His Stepdaughter

Jelani Maraj, the brother of Nicki Minaj was sentenced Monday to 25 years to life in prison for repeatedly sexually assaulting his 11-year-old stepdaughter.

The verdict comes two years after Maraj was convicted of predatory sexual assault and acting in a manner injurious to a child. His trial began in 2015 where both his stepson and the stepdaughter took the stand. His stepson said that he “walked in on” Maraj and his sister and the stepdaughter testified that Maraj raped her in the family’s home while Maraj was married to her mother.

Maraj denied the story and claims of his then stepdaughter, alleging that it was a ploy to extort his sister.

