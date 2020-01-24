DFW’s Very Own Erreon Delivers New Global Visuals

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Leave it up to Erreon , a local DFW grinder destined for greatness to wake up the city. Press play and count as many back ground scenes, as you can find , Note, that there was no type of green screen used while filming. Calling all Ballers report to the tv screen, and take notes. The single is called “Checkway“.

