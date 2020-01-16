CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Ready AF: 7 Things We Hope To See On Season 4 Of ‘INSECURE’

HBOs Insecure Block Party

Source: Josh Blanchard / FilmMagic for HBO

After a year and a half of waiting, complaining and pressuring Issa Rae on social media, it’s (almost) finally time for season 4 of Insecure.

Earlier this week, Issa dropped the trailer for the highly anticipated season of the hit HBO series:

And needless to say, fans are hype!

 

Finally we can get off of Issa’s back.

Let’s cut her a break. Sis has been booked and busy. Shortly after dropping the trailer for Season 4 of Insecure, Issa released two more trailers from her upcoming films The Photograph and The Lovebirds.

With that being said, we’ll all be sitting in front of our TVs on April 12th to catch all of our favorite beautiful, Black melanted ladies and gents.

Season three, we left off with Issa reading Molly for being “hella negative” and meddling in her business. Molly left her Black law firm for a more diverse one. Yet her relationship status was still a little shaky after blowing off (then apologizing) to Andrew.

Meanwhile Lawrence had moved on and started dating the same girl that Issa was getting entrepreneurial mentorship from. And as for Issa love life, she had finally started dating someone she liked — Lyft Driver Bae — until he Ghosted her due to his mental health issues.

What are you looking forward to for Season 4? Hit the flip for some of the things we’d like to see on the upcoming season of Insecure.

Ready AF: 7 Things We Hope To See On Season 4 Of ‘INSECURE’  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Ready AF: 7 Things We Hope To See…
 17 hours ago
01.17.20
Missy Elliott Channels The History Of Heartbreak For…
 19 hours ago
01.16.20
Missy Elliott Channels The History Of Heartbreak For…
 19 hours ago
01.16.20
Baby Girl: 20 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know…
 24 hours ago
01.17.20
Viola Davis And Her 7-Year-Old Daughter Genesis Tannon…
 1 day ago
01.16.20
‘Insecure’ Drops First Teaser For Upcoming Season Set…
 2 days ago
01.16.20
Aldis Hodge & Elizabeth Moss Deliver In “The…
 2 days ago
01.16.20
10 items
Happy Birthday, Regina King! Here Are 10 of…
 2 days ago
01.15.20
20 items
The Cooking || The Face: Black Women Comparing…
 3 days ago
01.15.20
TREND REPORT: America Might Be On The Verge…
 3 days ago
01.14.20
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are We Feeling RHOA Star…
 3 days ago
01.14.20
KeKe Wyatt Welcomes 10th Child Ke’Riah Darring
 3 days ago
01.14.20
15 items
Shoe Gal! 15 Times Mary J. Blige Proved…
 4 days ago
01.15.20
Beauty Supply Store Accused Of Racial Profiling, Locked…
 4 days ago
01.14.20
The First Trailer For Sony’s Morbius Has Arrived,…
 4 days ago
01.14.20
10 items
Congrats! ‘Hair Love’ Gets Oscar Nomination For Best…
 4 days ago
01.14.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close