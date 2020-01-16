Ready AF: 7 Things We Hope To See On Season 4 Of ‘INSECURE’

After a year and a half of waiting, complaining and pressuring Issa Rae on social media, it’s (almost) finally time for season 4 of Insecure.

Earlier this week, Issa dropped the trailer for the highly anticipated season of the hit HBO series:

Insecure is BACK!!! Season 4 returns April 12 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/1OngzRlgUx — GROW/N (@growngrl) January 15, 2020

And needless to say, fans are hype!

I literally had a dream last night about telling @IssaRae “shit we have waited so long for insecure can the new season start earlier than august……look at God! April 12th my girl is BACK! #InsecureHBO — ADB (@DrADB_11) January 15, 2020

as hyped as I am for season 4 of insecure I’m also v hyped about the insecuritea podcast coming back #InsecureHBO — JQ 🦋 (@jahhjutsu) January 16, 2020

Finally we can get off of Issa’s back.

Let’s cut her a break. Sis has been booked and busy. Shortly after dropping the trailer for Season 4 of Insecure, Issa released two more trailers from her upcoming films The Photograph and The Lovebirds.

Every happy couple has one moment that defines their relationship. Watch the official trailer for my new movie #TheLovebirds with @KumailN – Coming to theatres April 3! pic.twitter.com/7dlcZ71MLn — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) January 16, 2020

With that being said, we’ll all be sitting in front of our TVs on April 12th to catch all of our favorite beautiful, Black melanted ladies and gents.

Season three, we left off with Issa reading Molly for being “hella negative” and meddling in her business. Molly left her Black law firm for a more diverse one. Yet her relationship status was still a little shaky after blowing off (then apologizing) to Andrew.

Meanwhile Lawrence had moved on and started dating the same girl that Issa was getting entrepreneurial mentorship from. And as for Issa love life, she had finally started dating someone she liked — Lyft Driver Bae — until he Ghosted her due to his mental health issues.

What are you looking forward to for Season 4? Hit the flip for some of the things we’d like to see on the upcoming season of Insecure.

Ready AF: 7 Things We Hope To See On Season 4 Of ‘INSECURE’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: