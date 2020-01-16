CLOSE
Viola Davis And Her 7-Year-Old Daughter Genesis Tannon Both Wear Protective Styles On The Red Carpet

Viola Davis is an award-winning actress. However, first and foremost, she’s a mom. The 54-year-old recently posed on the red carpet with her daughter, Genesis Tannon at the premiere of Amazon’s Troop Zero. The mother-daughter pair looked incredibly cute!

Viola Davis opted for liquid leather pants and a light mauve silk top paired with silver strappy shoes. Her daughter opted for a red blazer, black track pants, and black chunky heel boots. Tannon has taken an interest in acting and recently made her acting debut in the animated film, Angry Birds 2, as the voice of Vivi.

It’s great to see Davis’ love for her natural hair and protective styles being passed down to her daughter. Davis opted for a curly wig while Genesis wore her hair in long box braids – so cute (and easy for mom to manage with a busy schedule)!

Tannon is used to attending red carpet moments with her mother, showing up for several important moments, including when her mom got a star in Hollywood. She joked with Variety at the premiere of Angry Birds 2, “Well, I would randomly be like, ‘Oh, I have to go to this event with my mom,’ and then I would pause and be like ‘Hold up, wait a second, it’s about me!’ And I got excited.”

We love seeing them together! Keep clicking to check out all the times they posed together on the red carpet.

