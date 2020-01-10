CLOSE
Boosie Boo Is A Kappa Too

After being spotted, photographed and called out for rocking a Kappa Alpha Psi shirt court side at a NBA Basketball game. The Internet went nuts, In his words he was “Crucified”. Boosie is the 2020 laugh of the decade so far, but only in a good way. Trade for trade Does Boosie have a point. Even though its against organization rules to false claim with out official initiation.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)

boosie , Divine 9 , HBCU , News on the Net

