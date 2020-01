Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

The first official Texas 2uesday of 2020, lets kick it off with a rare and raw freestyle from a Texas artist holding it down for the culture. Yella Beezy & @EinerBanks team up for a timeline teaser. Courtesy of the PMG rapper himself, press play for The Pskillz Play Back.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)