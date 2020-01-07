CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Fifty & FINE: Shereé Whitfield Shows Off Curves For 50th Birthday [VIDEO]

Who gonna check her, boo?!

Shereé Whitfield just turned 50-years-old and she’s celebrating by reminding everyone just how bangin’ her body is.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” star shared a sneak peek of her birthday dress in a video paired with a video from tik tok. In it, Sheree shows a black gown with a low cut back and WHEW! When she turns around, the cakes are SITTING.

There’s no doubt this woman looks great and healthy. We STAN.

Happy Birthday to Shereé Whitfield!

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com

Fifty & FINE: Shereé Whitfield Shows Off Curves For 50th Birthday [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Fifty & FINE: Shereé Whitfield Shows Off Curves…
 6 hours ago
01.07.20
Cyn Santana Has To Let Go Of Both…
 12 hours ago
01.07.20
Off-Duty NYPD Cop Who Broke Into Black Woman’s…
 20 hours ago
01.07.20
Harvey Weinstein Charged With Four Counts Of Sexual…
 20 hours ago
01.06.20
Harvey Weinstein Charged With Four Counts Of Sexual…
 20 hours ago
01.06.20
Cowboys To Hire Mike McCarthy As Next Head…
 1 day ago
01.06.20
‘Power’ Recap: Dre Is The First Suspect In…
 2 days ago
01.06.20
Remember These Classic Black Golden Globes Moments?
 2 days ago
01.06.20
David Stern, Former NBA Commissioner, Dead At 77
 6 days ago
01.01.20
David Stern, Former NBA Commissioner, Dead At 77
 6 days ago
01.01.20
20 items
Blue Ivy (And Her Long Silk Press) Rang…
 6 days ago
01.02.20
5 items
Winter Wonderland! Porsha Williams’ Holiday Pics With Baby…
 6 days ago
01.02.20
10 Practical New Year’s Resolutions To Make &…
 6 days ago
01.02.20
17 items
Here’s How Your Favorite Celebs Stunted These New…
 6 days ago
01.02.20
10 items
#KapSoBlack: Remember When Colin Kaepernick Debuted His Luxurious…
 7 days ago
01.02.20
Marlo: “I Lost My Daughter, I Pray You…
 1 week ago
12.31.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close