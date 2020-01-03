Oak Cliff Native SpaceBoiFresh Releases Soundtrack to Short Film.

Crashlanding from another planet, Dallas Rapper SpaceBoiFresh releases a new project for the city to rock to going into 2020.

SpaceboiFresh is a product of Oak Cliff, Texas repping Billie Gang. A group of young entrepreneurs ranging from photographers, videographers, DJs, hosts & artists leading the music scene in Dallas.

Space himself is well known multifaceted entertainer that can be found emceeing a show in DFW or possibly recording some of the biggest names and artists who touch down in Dallas

He has worked with artists such as Da BABY, Yella Beezy, Trap Boy Freddy, NBA Youngboy, Calboy & many more.

As you may imagine, being a jack of all trades and lending his time to other artists often leaves minimal time for him to put the time and energy in his own music.

Space says releasing his second solo project since Dalafornia in 2014 has been huge accomplishment for him.

“Dalifornia was released during a time where I was about to make a transition back to Dallas after moving to Los Angles for 4 years and experiencing death, love and a breakup all a while chasing my dreams”.

Dalifornia takes the listener on a journey allowing them to get a deep understanding of the love, struggle, pain, and experiences endured at that point in his life; and the range of emotions that come with that.

Spaceboi Pimpen, however, is a completely different vibe. Telling the story of an alter ego, having the urge to get involved in a riskay lifestyle after unknowingly getting set up and experiencing what every man’s dream is…

Press Play below to hear the very anticipated Spaceboipimpin Soundtrack by Spaceboifresh

