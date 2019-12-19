CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Black Tulane Medical Students Stand On Former Slave Plantation in Their White Coats

They are truly living our ancestors' wildest dreams by achieving all this #BlackExcellence.

Fifteen Tulane University medical students posed for this picture at Whitney Plantation

Source: Sydney Labat / Sydney Labat via Instagram

A group of Black medical students are making headlines for posting a picture of themselves in their white coats. But it’s where they took the picture that matters: They were standing on the grounds of a former plantation.

The 15 members of Tulane University’s Student National Medical Association (SNMA) are making a powerful statement by showing just much they are living out our ancestors’ wildest dreams. In the photo, they are standing on the grounds of the Whitney Plantation in Edgard, Louisiana.

“We are truly our ancestors’ wildest dreams. ✨ As physicians in training, we stood on the steps of what was once slave quarters for our ancestors. This was such a powerful experience, and it honestly brought me to tears. For Black people [pursuing] a career in medicine, keep going. For our entire community, keep striving. Resilience is in our DNA,” Sydney Labat, a med student at the Tennessee University, wrote in a caption on Instagram over the weekend.

 

According to PEOPLE Magazine, the idea for this meaningful and emotional post was Russell Ledet’s idea, a father who recently completed her Ph.D. and MBA. He told the publication that it came to him after visiting the plantation a few months ago.

“My 8-year-old daughter was like, ‘Dad, it means a lot to be a black doctor in America. If you think about where we started… we made it pretty far,’” he explains. “I was like ‘You’re right, I think more of us should see this.’”

He later told his classmates about the idea, stressing there was “this connection between America’s past and America’s present,” that is would be a great way to show the power of representation in the medical field.

Since the picture was posted, it’s gone viral with thousands of likes on Instagram and Twitter, along with dozens of news stories being written about it.

Labat recently told CNN that she knew the image would garner attention, but that it’s meaning is deeper than just going viral for viral’s sake.

“You just get a feeling, and you think this is going to be impactful and this is going to mean something. It’s not about going viral or the attention … it’s about being inspirational.”
Adding, “To see people that look like me on this photo would have been so substantial for me as a younger student, and that is the whole purpose.”
Despite not every Black student in the program was there–only 15 of 65 people–but the message is still clear, and memorable.
In order to be it, we need to see it. Most importantly, we need to see and know where we’ve come from and as Black folks are even in the face of oppression, we persist.

RELATED NEWS:

Meet The First Black Ballerina To Dance The Lead In New York City Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’

Meet The Amazing 24-Year-Old Single Mother Who Just Graduated From Harvard Law School

Aoki Lee Simmons &amp; Her Black Harvard Squad Shine In All-White

EMILY's List 2nd Annual Pre-Oscars Event - Arrivals

Black Twitter Calls Out White Celebs Defrauding Colleges So Their Mediocre Kids Can Get Accepted

25 photos Launch gallery

Black Twitter Calls Out White Celebs Defrauding Colleges So Their Mediocre Kids Can Get Accepted

Continue reading Black Twitter Calls Out White Celebs Defrauding Colleges So Their Mediocre Kids Can Get Accepted

Black Twitter Calls Out White Celebs Defrauding Colleges So Their Mediocre Kids Can Get Accepted

[caption id="attachment_3024356" align="alignleft" width="1154"] Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty[/caption] Baby...Black Twitter was in a frenzy this morning after news hit that actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Laughlin were arrested for partaking in an elaborate bribery scheme to get their children into some of the most elite universities in the country. According to NBC News, the FBI spent two years investigation the Desperate Housewives and Fuller House actresses along with almost 50 other people involved in the $25 million scandal, appropriately named Operation Varsity Blues. See, this elite network of wealthy parents paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to a California man, William "Rick" Singer, who boosted their children's chances of gaining entrance into elite colleges, such as Yale University and Stanford University. He did so by paying other people to take tests for their client's children, bribing test administrators to allow that to happen, and bribing college coaches and administrators to identify the applicants as athletes, NBC write. The indictment also stated that some of the students even lied about their race and ethnicity on their applications to benefit from affirmative action. "This case is about the widening corruption of elite college admissions through the steady application of wealth, combined with fraud," U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Andrew Lelling said in a press conference on Tuesday. Adding, "There can be no separate college admission for wealthy, and I will add there will not be a separate criminal justice system either." When it comes to two Hollywood actresses, Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 to strengthen her two daughters' chances of gaining admission to the University of Southern California, NBC reported. Meanwhile, Huffman and her husband, actor William H. Macy, paid $15,000 to get one of their daughters unlimited time for her SAT test. https://twitter.com/etnow/status/1105555308460560384 “We believe everyone charged here today had a role in fostering a culture of corruption and greed that created an uneven playing field for students trying to get into these schools the right way through hard work, good grades and community service,” John Bonavolonta, FBI special agent in charge, told NBC News. “Following 10 months of investigation using sophisticated techniques, the FBI uncovered what we believe to be a rigged system,” Bonavolonta said, “robbing students all over the country of their right to a fair shot of getting into some of the most elite universities in this country.” Clearly, this continues to show the ways that the intersections of wealth, white privilege and access continue to erode the system and allow for the 1 percent to get away with it. Meanwhile, people of color, especially Black students, who attend Ivy Leagues or other coveted colleges are made to feel inferior or told that they only got their "spot there" because of affirmative action. Well, like me, Black Twitter was also HOT and had plenty to say about the situation from making jokes about the ridiculousness of it, pointing out the hypocrisy of how most of White America negatively views affirmative action and sharing their own personal experiences as a student of color in college. Here's what folks had to say:

Black Tulane Medical Students Stand On Former Slave Plantation in Their White Coats  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
Latest
Black Tulane Medical Students Stand On Former Slave…
 21 hours ago
12.20.19
The House Impeached Donald Trump – Here’s What…
 2 days ago
12.18.19
Here Are 2019’s Most Popular Christmas Toys In…
 2 days ago
12.18.19
Greedy Pop Band Pursues Juice WRLD Lawsuit Despite…
 2 days ago
12.18.19
Miss Nigeria Reminded Me (Once Again) Of The…
 3 days ago
12.18.19
‘The Game’ Reportedly Returning To The CW
 3 days ago
12.17.19
‘The Game’ Reportedly Returning To The CW
 3 days ago
12.17.19
In Case You Missed: Shaq Tried To Shoot…
 4 days ago
12.17.19
Yung Ro Details Signing To Dreamchasers, Advice From…
 4 days ago
12.16.19
8 items
RHOAS12: Dennis Gets Dragged For Blaming Porsha’s Pregnancy…
 5 days ago
12.17.19
Issa Rae Is The Co-Owner Of A New…
 5 days ago
12.16.19
David’s Bridal Will No Longer Charge More for…
 5 days ago
12.16.19
Rediet Abebe To Become First Black Woman At…
 5 days ago
12.16.19
Solange To Be Honored With Lena Horne Prize…
 5 days ago
12.16.19
And Another One! Miss Jamaica Wins The Miss…
 5 days ago
12.16.19
Earth, Wind & Fire Makes History By Becoming…
 6 days ago
12.16.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close