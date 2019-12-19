CLOSE
House Votes to Impeach President Donald Trump For Abuse of Power

The fight has just begun.

President Trump Delivers His First State of The Union Address To Joint Session of Congress

The U.S. House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump.

The decision follows weeks of testimony related to his dealings with Ukraine and hours of fiery debate over the process.

The House has voted to impeach Trump on abuse of power and obstruction of justice charges. This makes Trump only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached.

What’s next after that? An arduous trial.

