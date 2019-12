Gucci Mane announced on Twitter he’ll be dropping East Atlanta Santa 3 on the 20th.

New Album this Friday #EastAtlantaSanta3

12/20 He Returns 🎅🏿 pic.twitter.com/SqRt8BvQGD — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) December 17, 2019

Before it drops, he released the intro to the album called ‘Jingle Bales’ and a video to go with it.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: