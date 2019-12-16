CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Yung Ro Details Signing To Dreamchasers, Advice From Meek Mill, Blueface Comments & More!

Yung Ro & Milli Bucks

Source: Radio One Houston / Radio One Digital

What led Yung Ro to get from the Southwest to sign with Meek Mill and Dreamchasers, he lets the Madd Hatta Morning Show know all about it!

With his “Spin Cycle” video well over half a million views on YouTube and more, Ro sits inside the Houston BMW Studios and breaks down how consistency eventually led his music to Meek (0:40), linking with Milli Bucks (1:53), why Dreamchasers was the best fit for him (2:20), those Blueface comments regarding “looking” the part (3:28) and jumping in Blueface sister’s DMs (4:34), Meek’s advice for not beefing (5:30) and what his upcoming project may sound like (8:00) and more!

Subscribe to the Box on YouTube so you don’t miss ANY of our exclusive content and interviews!

RELATED: Meek Mill Announces Dream Chasers Label With Jay-Z, 2008 Conviction Thrown Out

Yung Ro Details Signing To Dreamchasers, Advice From Meek Mill, Blueface Comments & More!  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Yung Ro Details Signing To Dreamchasers, Advice From…
 5 hours ago
12.16.19
Issa Rae Is The Co-Owner Of A New…
 1 day ago
12.16.19
David’s Bridal Will No Longer Charge More for…
 1 day ago
12.16.19
Rediet Abebe To Become First Black Woman At…
 1 day ago
12.16.19
Solange To Be Honored With Lena Horne Prize…
 1 day ago
12.16.19
And Another One! Miss Jamaica Wins The Miss…
 1 day ago
12.16.19
Earth, Wind & Fire Makes History By Becoming…
 2 days ago
12.16.19
NFL Player Khalil Mack Clears Layaways For 300…
 2 days ago
12.16.19
Shooting At Cumberland Mall Leaves Shoppers Running For…
 2 days ago
12.16.19
Howard University Volleyball Player Misses Conference Finals To…
 2 days ago
12.16.19
Juice Wrld
Rare Juice Wrld Freestyle Surfaces The Net (Explict…
 3 days ago
12.14.19
Werk! Regina King And Lizzo Named EW’s Entertainers…
 4 days ago
12.13.19
Charlie Puth Is Down For A Song With…
 4 days ago
12.13.19
Jhene Aiko Shares Beauty Lessons She Teaches Her…
 5 days ago
12.12.19
Ayesha Curry’s International Smoke Restaurant In CityCentre Closed…
 5 days ago
12.11.19
6 items
Leon Spinks’ Wife Asks For Prayers Amid Legendary…
 5 days ago
12.11.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close