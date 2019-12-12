CLOSE
The Trailer For Lin Manuel Miranda’s ‘In The Heights’ Is Finally Here, And It Was Worth The Wait [Video]

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - June 20, 2019

Source: James Devaney / Getty

Lin Manuel Miranda’s In The Heights Finally Has An Official Trailer

Fans have been waiting for the movie remake of the Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In The Heights for what feels like forever, and now, the final product is closer than it’s ever been. The official trailer for the film arrived on Thursday.

This exciting first look at the long-awaited film offers a two-minute peek into the film with singing, dancing, and some seriously beautiful New York City scenery. In the clip, Anthony Ramos’ character describes Washington Heights as having “streets made of music”–which is exactly what this movie is all about.

“And today’s all we got,” Lin Manuel Miranda said in a tweet teasing the trailer, quoting the musical’s opening tune. “So we cannot stop. This is our block.” He also announced that the film would be released in summer of 2020.

Of course, the movie was filmed on location in Washington Heights and was directed by Jon Chu, which marks in his first film since his work on Crazy Rich Asians.

In The Heights boasts a star-studded cast including Anthony Ramos, Orange Is The New Black’s Dascha Polanco, Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Stephanie Beatriz, Straight Outta Compton’s Cory Hawkins, Marc Anthony, and more. The film is set to hit theaters on June 26.

Check out the trailer for yourself down below:

The Trailer For Lin Manuel Miranda’s ‘In The Heights’ Is Finally Here, And It Was Worth The Wait [Video]  was originally published on globalgrind.com

