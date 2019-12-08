CLOSE
Hot Barb Bangerz: The Best Nicki Minaj Features RANKED

2011 American Music Awards Nominees Press Conference

Source: Jordan Strauss / Getty

It doesn’t get more royal than Queen Nicki Minaj. 

Today marks Onika’s 37th trip around the sun, and the barbz (both famous and nonfamous) couldn’t be more excited to celebrate her majesty. 

As an artist, having Nicki on your track is a pretty big deal! Especially for new artists. That’s why fans were so hype when she jumped Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer track.

Cause remember what happened the last time fans begged her to hop on a track with a new female emcee.

Nevertheless, folks were definitley feeling the Hot Girl Summer. [SEE FAN REACTION HERE]

 

Nicki has had a tumultuous couple of years, but let’s not pretend like she didn’t have some fire a** features throughout her career.

And no, we’re not talking about the pop joints. We’re talking hip hop Nick, who can hop on a track with Jay and Kanye still come out on top.

I put together a list of some of Nicki’s dopest, most fire feature bars that earned her the title of Queen Of Rap. RANKED. Any of your faves missing on the list? Hit the flip to check it out.

