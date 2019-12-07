CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

These Christmas Toys Totally Prove That You Were Born In The 90’s

Christmas gifts wrapped in brown paper, decorated with fern and string, overhead view

Source: Mara Ohlsson / Getty

 

With the holidays rapidly approaching and the end of 2017 creeping just around the corner, it starts to spark a feeling in most millennials — like, hey, we’re getting old.

Some folks on social media would even argue that 90’s kids had way better Christmas’ than the kids today:

We’re not saying that 90’s babies had better holidays, but they did have less technical, more suitable toys. Check out these Christmas toys that prove you’re apart of the special group of humans that graced the Earth between 1990 and 1999.

These Christmas Toys Totally Prove That You Were Born In The 90’s  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Wal-Mart Apologizes For Selling Sweater Of Santa Claus…
 22 hours ago
12.09.19
Blac Youngsta Goes Through Freaky Tales, Talks ‘Church…
 23 hours ago
12.09.19
5 items
Beyoncé Announces New IVY PARK Apparel And Sneaker…
 23 hours ago
12.10.19
EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE: Watch Alicia Keys & Miguel’s Music…
 1 day ago
12.09.19
Lizzo Caught Twerking Courtside In Her Thong At…
 1 day ago
12.09.19
Beyoncé Finally Answers Fans Questions About Not Winning…
 1 day ago
12.09.19
6 items
RHOAS12: Kenya Tried It When She Crashed Marlo’s…
 2 days ago
12.09.19
Hot Barb Bangerz: The Best Nicki Minaj Features…
 2 days ago
12.09.19
Report: Juice WRLD Dead After Apparent Seizure In…
 2 days ago
12.08.19
20 items
Happy Birthday, Nicki Minaj! Check Out 20 of…
 2 days ago
12.09.19
Venture Capitalist Arlan Hamilton Launches Scholarship Fund For…
 3 days ago
12.09.19
Michelle Obama Donates $500,000 To Support Global Education…
 3 days ago
12.09.19
Harlem Capital Debuts $40 Million Fund For Diverse…
 3 days ago
12.09.19
These Christmas Toys Totally Prove That You Were…
 3 days ago
12.09.19
7 Classic Holiday TV Specials That Remind You…
 3 days ago
12.09.19
20 items
Y’all, We Want Tom Hank’s Zaddy Beard To…
 4 days ago
12.09.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close