CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Panthers Part Ways With Head Coach Ron Rivera

Washington Redskins v Carolina Panthers

Source: Jacob Kupferman / Getty

Ron Rivera is out as Panthers head coach.

The news came down early Tuesday, days after the Panthers lost to Washington on Sunday, dropping their record to 5-7.

“I believe this is the best decision for the long-term success of our team,” Panthers owner David Tepper said in a statement. “I have a great deal of respect for Ron and the contributions he has made to this franchise and to this community. I wish him the best. I will immediately begin the search for the next head coach of the Carolina Panthers.”

Rivera led the Panthers to a 76-63-1 record over his nine-year tenure, including a Super Bowl appearance, an NFC Championship and three NFC South Division crowns.

“We are going to take a comprehensive and thorough review of our football operation to make sure we are structured for long-term sustained success,” Tepper said. “Our vision is to find the right mix of old-school discipline and toughness with modern and innovative processes. We will consider a wide range of football executives to complement our current football staff.

“One change that we will implement is hiring an assistant general manager and vice president of football operations. We all must recognize that this is the first step in a process, but we are committed to building and maintaining a championship culture for our team and our fans.”

Panthers Part Ways With Head Coach Ron Rivera  was originally published on 927theblock.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Of Course Michelle Obama Is One Of PEOPLE…
 2 hours ago
12.04.19
Slay! Supa Cent Brings In $1.3 million In…
 22 hours ago
12.04.19
Aaliyah’s Music Is Finally Coming To Streaming Services…
 23 hours ago
12.03.19
Judge Grants John Singleton’s Daughter A Monthly Allowance
 1 day ago
12.03.19
Dwyane Wade Has A Word For Y’all That…
 2 days ago
12.03.19
20 items
Tis The Season! Step Your Nail Art Game…
 2 days ago
12.04.19
Georgia Teen Who Had Arm Amputated Returns To…
 3 days ago
12.02.19
Atlanta Youth Football Team Receives Anonymous $23K Donation…
 3 days ago
12.02.19
Stacey Abrams To Executive Produce CBS Drama Based…
 3 days ago
12.02.19
Los Angeles Intersection Renamed After Legendary Music Mogul…
 3 days ago
12.02.19
NFL Player Richard Sherman Donates $27K To Eliminate…
 4 days ago
12.02.19
15-Year-Old South Carolina Social Entrepreneur Raises $70K For…
 4 days ago
12.02.19
10 items
Slay, Sis! 10 Times Tracee Ellis Ross OWNED…
 7 days ago
12.04.19
DeAndre Hopkins’ Mom Sabrina Greenlee Discusses Her Story…
 1 week ago
11.27.19
Black Friday 2019: All The Best Deals
 1 week ago
11.27.19
Chris Evans & The Knives Out Cast Play…
 1 week ago
11.27.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close