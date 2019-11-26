Clippers’ Patrick Patterson Apologizes For Allegedly Referring To Black Women As “Bulldogs”

Los Angeles Clippers forward Pattrick Patterson is now saying sorry. The NBA baller was under intense scrutiny after he allegedly referred to Black women as “bulldogs” while defending in his white wife. Now he is being forced to apologize. The alleged incident took place in the comment section, of course, under a since-deleted Instagram post featuring a photo of himself and his wife, Sarah Nassar, celebrating their anniversary.

Things got spicy when a person called Patterson a “statistic” and going the typical Black NBA athlete route by marrying a white woman and stated, “I bet she’s the only one in her family history to date a black stay woke my guy.” Patterson didn’t appreciate the comment and clapped back:

“So I should settle for a bulldog and act like I’m happy with my life and preach ‘keep it in your race’ to the world as if Dr. King didn’t fight/die for equality, acceptance, all cultures loving one another, and no hate?”

The online spat occurred weeks ago, but the internet has dragged the NBA baller and accused of bigotry, racism, and self-hate, forcing him to say sorry. In a lengthy Instagram post (at least he didn’t use the notes app), Patterson maintains that he did not use the term “bulldogs” to describe Black women. He also apologized to the commenter for “making a cruel comment on his wife’s physical stature.”

Patterson also defended himself by stating, “I love my black people,” and adding, “I believe in love and equality.” You can read his entire apology below.

