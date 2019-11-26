Top 10 Songs You need to Add To Your Friendsgiving Playlist

It’s that time of the year! We link up with the homies to function during the thanksgiving holiday. The most annoying thing is when your one friend hook up to the bluetooth and throe the vibes off right?
Well we got you covered! This playlist is guaranteed to keep the vibes going. Here are the top 10 songs you should definitely have in rotation at your friendsgiving kickback.
<p><a href=”https://giphy.com/gifs/food-thanksgiving-martin-yeOrLvMN1dWta”>via GIPHY</a></p>Playlist
- HOT-Travis Scott
- Higher-Dj Khaled
- Thank You- Featuring Big Sean
- Vibez- Da . Baby
- Ballin- Roody Rich
- Jerry Sprunger-Tory Lanez
- Thank Me Now- Drake
- The London-Young Thug
- On chill- Wale
- Groceries- Chance The Rapper
