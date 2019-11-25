CLOSE
Live and Loca News
HomeLive And Loca News

Kiss A Skeleton Under The Mistletoe

For the first timer EVER fossils of hominids (you know the first human-like organisms where science says we come from gorillas and chimpanzees) are coming to Dallas from South Africa! The exhibit will be held at the Perot Museum of Natural Science in Downtown Dallas and marks the first time these fossils have been displayed outside of South Africa with the Big D being their only scheduled stop.

The new exhibition called “Origins: Fossils from the Cradle of Humankind,” is now open through March 22 and brings these new discoveries face to face with attendees to further explore the beginning our of …humanism I guess is a word?

When you visit, you’ll see the primary focus is on two specimens. The first is Karabo who was discovered by a paleoanthropologist (don’t trip it’s just a fancy word human fossil digger upper) Lee Berger’s 9-year-old son Matthew. They do know that Karabo is a male and he died about 1.97 million years ago. He was discovered in Malapa in 2008, and at the time of his death ironically was the same age of Berger’s son. That’s kinda creepy right, or nah?

Unlike Karabo, Neo was grown grown. They found him near Johannesburg in 2013 in the Rising Star cave system. He lived about 300,000 years ago. Just imagine what life was like on Earth THAT long ago! Well, after you see OG Neo’s skeleton, the exhibition has this cool re-created dig site where visitors can become paleoanthropologists for the day and search through a large box of sand containing 15 fossil models.

Want to plan your visit? Click here at Perot Museum and start your adventure!

Save the Earth , Save The Planet , Skull

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Idris Elba Joins Cast Of ‘The Harder They…
 13 hours ago
11.25.19
Kenyan Teacher Donates 80 Percent Of His Salary…
 16 hours ago
11.25.19
Howard University Teams Up With Amazon Studios To…
 17 hours ago
11.25.19
Five-Year-Old Drummer Receives Scholarship Offer From Alcorn State…
 17 hours ago
11.25.19
Londynn B Talks Rhythm And Flow, Adjusting To…
 23 hours ago
11.25.19
Thanksgiving Clapback Season Is Here And Folks Are…
 1 day ago
11.25.19
Can You Believe It: These Super Talented Artists…
 2 days ago
11.25.19
Black Women Entrepreneurs Acquire Fashion Fair Cosmetics
 2 days ago
11.25.19
A Museum Honoring Harriet Tubman’s Legacy Is Coming…
 2 days ago
11.25.19
Chase Consumer Banking CEO Appointed To Join Nike’s…
 2 days ago
11.25.19
Team USA Names Simone Biles Female Athlete Of…
 2 days ago
11.25.19
Meet The Black Woman Behind Vegas’ Best Multicultural…
 5 days ago
11.21.19
20 items
Celebrity Babies Born In 2019
 5 days ago
11.25.19
11 items
Ms. Tanqueray Lead The Way For These Strippers…
 5 days ago
11.25.19
Father Of Foul: All The Times Future Was…
 5 days ago
11.21.19
This Is The Rudy Giuliani Who Black People…
 5 days ago
11.21.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close