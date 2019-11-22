Urban One Founder Dr. Cathy Hughes Talks Urban One Honors

| 11.22.19
Founder and Creator of Urban One Cathy Hughes stopped by the Quick Silva show to talk about Urban One honors. Jamie Foxx will be presented with the Entertainment Icon award & Missy Elliott will receive the Music Innovation Award at this year’s Urban One Honors! Wale, Brandy & Pastor Charles Jenkins will be performing live!

Urban One Honors takes place on Thursday, December 5th at The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, MD. Make sure you join us for the biggest event of the year!

CLICK HERE AND GET YOUR TICKETS

 

originally published on kysdc.com

