Real Unicorn Discovered During Meteor Shower

Did someone say meteor shower?!!

There’s a mysterious comet that’s going to cause a meteor shower TOMORROW and we’ll be able to see it!!! (well it will be rainy and cloudy so maybe not but it’s worth a try) According to scientists Esko Lyytinen and Peter Jenniskens, “there is a ‘good chance’ to see the first Alpha Monocerotids meteor storm since 1995, when there were about 400 meteors per hour!”

Now what is this Alpha Monocerotids? This name came from Monoceros which is ‘unicorn’ in Greek, and it’s actually a constellation to the left of Orion.

If you don’t know what a meteor shower is..it’s like watching a shower of shooting stars-but people are also confused on what a shooting star is (and it has nothing to do with an actual star.)

KEEP UP!

A Meteroid is just a tiny bit of dust and rock that floats around in space.

is just a tiny bit of dust and rock that floats around in space. When these meteoroids cross paths with Earth, a gas is created as it passes through the atmosphere. Thus it then becomes the super bright ‘Meteor’ or ‘Falling Star” that we see.

or ‘Falling Star” that we see. After it reaches the Earth’s surface, everything left over after it has burned and twirled in sky-is called a ‘Meteorite’.

The outburst should reach its peak around 11:50 p.m. EST Thursday which is 10:50 p.m. according to the meteor society! So make sure you grab your telescope so you don’t miss this EPIC experience.

