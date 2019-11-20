CLOSE
Live and Loca News
HomeLive And Loca News

Real Unicorn Discovered During Meteor Shower

Did someone say meteor shower?!!

There’s a mysterious comet that’s going to cause a meteor shower TOMORROW and we’ll be able to see it!!! (well it will be rainy and cloudy so maybe not but it’s worth a try) According to scientists Esko Lyytinen and Peter Jenniskens, “there is a ‘good chance’ to see the first Alpha Monocerotids meteor storm since 1995, when there were about 400 meteors per hour!”

Now what is this Alpha Monocerotids? This name came from Monoceros which is ‘unicorn’ in Greek, and it’s actually a constellation to the left of Orion.

If you don’t know what a meteor shower is..it’s like watching a shower of shooting stars-but people are also confused on what a shooting star is (and it has nothing to do with an actual star.)

KEEP UP!

  • A Meteroid is just a tiny bit of dust and rock that floats around in space.
  • When these meteoroids cross paths with Earth, a gas is created as it passes through the atmosphere. Thus it then becomes the super bright ‘Meteor’ or ‘Falling Star” that we see.
  • After it reaches the Earth’s surface, everything left over after it has burned and twirled in sky-is called a ‘Meteorite’.

The outburst should reach its peak around 11:50 p.m. EST Thursday which is 10:50 p.m. according to the meteor society! So make sure you grab your telescope so you don’t miss this EPIC experience.

Falling Star , Meteor , Meteor Shower , Planet Hotbox , Save the Earth

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
See The Full Nominations For The 2020 Grammy…
 5 hours ago
11.20.19
Justine Skye Collaborates With H&M To Bring You…
 6 hours ago
11.20.19
Chanel Iman & Sterling Shepard’s Family H&M Ads…
 12 hours ago
11.20.19
Welp! This Is How And Why Tami Roman’s…
 13 hours ago
11.20.19
8-Year-Old Barred From Picture Day, Finally Gets Her…
 15 hours ago
11.20.19
You’re Not Alone, Ari: Biggest Award Snubs In Black…
 20 hours ago
11.20.19
Stephen A. Smith Nearly Pops A Blood Vessel…
 20 hours ago
11.20.19
Boys & Girls Club Of Harlem To Celebrate…
 2 days ago
11.19.19
Kanye West Kanye West Announces His First Opera,…
 2 days ago
11.19.19
The Gospel According To Ye: On Sunday Service…
 2 days ago
11.18.19
Here’s Naomi Campbell’s First Shoot With A Black…
 3 days ago
11.18.19
Flawless! Beyoncé Looked Like A Billion Bucks Before…
 3 days ago
11.18.19
Nonprofit Aims To Empower Fathers And Children Impacted…
 3 days ago
11.18.19
Teen Entrepreneur Launches Clothing Line To Combat Gun…
 3 days ago
11.19.19
Spike Lee To Direct Film Inspired By Hip-Hop…
 3 days ago
11.19.19
Texas Criminal Court Halts Rodney Reed’s Execution [UPDATE]
 5 days ago
11.15.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close