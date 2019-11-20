CLOSE
Live and Loca News
HomeLive And Loca News

Idris Elba Really Stinks

No I don’t mean People magazine’s 2018 “Sexiest Man Alive” Idris Elba..

This is about a parasitic wasp that has oddly been laying eggs inside of….. stink bugs.

I’m not sure if that’s considered “insect incest” (try saying that 5 times really fast), but here’s the tea. This new species of wasp was found In Mexico and they belong to what’s called a  genus or a group of species known as “Idris” found in 1865. What’s interesting about these species is that they like to lay eggs inside of get this…SPIDERS!

WHYYYY would they want to do that?! I don’t know but scientists took some DNA and compared it to the “material left behind from stink bugs” to confirm it was indeed a parasitic species.

Now on to the “Elba”..it was the ACTUAL NAME researchers in Guanajuato, Mexico gave the wasp-hence the “Idris Elba” was born.

Here’s why it matters! For one, this discovery can definitely help control the stink bug and its invasiveness in major countries in the Middle East, Asia, Europe, and our pwn back yard in North America. It’s literally a pest to more than 74 different plants across the world including cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, kale, cabbage, you get the picture.  Since Mexico produces more than 70% of the broccoli production its REAAAALLLY important somebody puts a stop to the FUNK.

 

 

broccoli , Insects , Planet Hotbox , Save the Earth , Save The Planet , Stink Bugs , Wasp

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
See The Full Nominations For The 2020 Grammy…
 5 hours ago
11.20.19
Justine Skye Collaborates With H&M To Bring You…
 6 hours ago
11.20.19
Chanel Iman & Sterling Shepard’s Family H&M Ads…
 12 hours ago
11.20.19
Welp! This Is How And Why Tami Roman’s…
 13 hours ago
11.20.19
8-Year-Old Barred From Picture Day, Finally Gets Her…
 15 hours ago
11.20.19
You’re Not Alone, Ari: Biggest Award Snubs In Black…
 20 hours ago
11.20.19
Stephen A. Smith Nearly Pops A Blood Vessel…
 20 hours ago
11.20.19
Boys & Girls Club Of Harlem To Celebrate…
 2 days ago
11.19.19
Kanye West Kanye West Announces His First Opera,…
 2 days ago
11.19.19
The Gospel According To Ye: On Sunday Service…
 2 days ago
11.18.19
Here’s Naomi Campbell’s First Shoot With A Black…
 3 days ago
11.18.19
Flawless! Beyoncé Looked Like A Billion Bucks Before…
 3 days ago
11.18.19
Nonprofit Aims To Empower Fathers And Children Impacted…
 3 days ago
11.18.19
Teen Entrepreneur Launches Clothing Line To Combat Gun…
 3 days ago
11.19.19
Spike Lee To Direct Film Inspired By Hip-Hop…
 3 days ago
11.19.19
Texas Criminal Court Halts Rodney Reed’s Execution [UPDATE]
 5 days ago
11.15.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close