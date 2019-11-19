The #DeeList: Top 5 Reasons to Live Alone

My little brother is having trouble with his roommate, again….here’s how you can dead the whole situation.

5. You Never Have to Suck In

Imagine walking around the house in a bra and some sweat pants…lil pudge just poking out…no need to pretend it’s flat; there’s no one there to judge you!

4. You’ll Never be Hungry

You get home from work, and all you want is a bowl of cereal. And bam….cereal and milk are in your house. Know why? You’re the only one eating it!

3. You Don’t Have to Worry About Your OCD

All day at work, you’re moving staplers back where they go, and neatly stacking papers to optimum height. Then you get home, and you don’t have to move anything. Know why? It’s right where you left it!

2. You can Shower When You’d Like

It’s self care Sunday. You’ve made yourself a facial mask, painted your toes, and all you want is a hot, steamy bath. And you get it. Know why? No one took a shower before you and used up all the hot water! Soak away.

1. You Won’t be Grumpy

Everyone knows that regular loving keeps you sane and fun to be around. And you don’t have to worry about closing the door or being quiet. Know why? Cause it’s ALL your house! Do it anywhere you’d like!

