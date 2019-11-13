The NFL Invited All 32 Team To A Private Colin Kaepernick Workout In Atlanta

Colin Kaepernick‘s journey to reenter the NFL continues.

According to ESPN, all 32 teams have formally been invited to watch a private workout of Kap this Saturday in Atlanta. The session will not only include an onfield practice to see where Kap is physically to see if he can still throw the ball around like he did just a few short years ago in the Super Bowl, but also an interview portion to see where his head is at.

“Earlier this year, we discussed some possible steps with his representatives and they recently emphasized his level of preparation and that he is ready to work out for clubs and be interviewed by them. We have therefore arranged this opportunity for him to work out, and for all clubs to have the opportunity to evaluate his current readiness and level of interest in resuming his NFL career,” the league said in a memo.

The offering came as a surprise to Kaepernick, who said on Twitter, “I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and General Managers on Saturday.

Although this might be a step in the right direction, its still worth noting most NFL workouts occur on Tuesday when not to many teams are travelling, meaning the amount of head coaches and GMs that can attend Kap’s workout will be limited.

Kaepernick has been out of the NFL since 2016 when he began protesting police brutality and racial injustice by kneeling during the pregame national anthem. Now we just wait and see if a team will take a chance on the 32-year-old quarterback.

(… and they definitely should.)

