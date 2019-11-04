CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Missy Elliott, Wale & Pastor Charles Jenkins Announced For Urban One Honors

Elliott Will Be Honored With The Music Innovation Award!

Urban One Honors Banners

Source: TV One / Urban One

Urban One Honors is headed to the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland on December 5th and some of the entertainment world’s living legends and brightest stars will be on stage for an amazing evening!

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show

Source: John Shearer / Getty

CLICK HERE AND GET YOUR TICKETS TO URBAN ONE HONORS!

Missy Elliott will be honored with the Music Innovation Award due to her discography of hits and trailblazing videos including “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly),” “Hot Boyz” & more.

 

Rapper Wale and Gospel Artists Pastor Charles Jenkins are among the first performers announced for Urban One Honors. The Grammy Nominated rapper just released his 6th studio album “Wow… That’s Crazy” with the single “On Chill” which has reached number 1 on the Billboard Hip-Hop and R&B Charts.

Pastor Charles Jenkins will bring his high energy style of Praise and Worship to the Urban One Honors stage. The Grammy award winner along with Elliott and Wale are just a few of the honorees and performs that will headline Urban One Honors, making it one of the biggest events of the year!

Join us for the Urban One Honors! A star-studded awards event that will celebrate 40 years of Radio One.

Urban One Honors takes place on Thursday, December 5th at The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, MD. Tickets Are On Sale Now!

CLICK HERE AND GET YOUR TICKETS

Missy Elliott, Wale & Pastor Charles Jenkins Announced For Urban One Honors  was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
OutKast Among The Nominees For The 2020 Songwriters…
 18 hours ago
11.11.19
Courtney B. Vance To Lead The SAG-AFTRA Foundation
 20 hours ago
11.11.19
Judge Greg Mathis Donates 50,000 Bottles Of Water…
 22 hours ago
11.11.19
10 items
Happy Birthday, Eve! Here Are 10 Times She…
 1 day ago
11.11.19
LeBron James To Create Transitional Housing For Underprivileged…
 2 days ago
11.11.19
11-Year-Old Actor Evan Alex Is Writing His Own…
 2 days ago
11.11.19
The Real Santa Claus Is Actually A Black…
 2 days ago
11.11.19
Mike Flanagan Explains How Kyleigh Curran Is More…
 2 days ago
11.11.19
8 photos
Ladies Love Cool Frenchie: French Montana’s A-List Dating…
 2 days ago
11.11.19
Instagram To Test Hiding ‘Likes’ Beginning Next Week
 3 days ago
11.08.19
Instagram To Test Hiding ‘Likes’ Beginning Next Week
 3 days ago
11.08.19
Lewk Of The Week: Lupita Nyong’o Slays In…
 3 days ago
11.11.19
Is Deelishis Dating This Member Of The Exonerated…
 3 days ago
11.08.19
13 items
Slay Sis! Serena Williams’ New Fine Jewelry Line…
 3 days ago
11.11.19
Gallant Talks Sweet Insomnia, Mental Health, His Falsetto,…
 4 days ago
11.07.19
#TBT: These TV Show Theme Songs Will Make…
 4 days ago
11.08.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close