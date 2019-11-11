CLOSE
The #DeeList: Top 5 Artists Who Need to Make One More Album

After going to the Legends of Hip Hop, and How the Southwest Was Won Tours, I’m feeling nostalgic. We need some artists to come back for one more album.

5. Keri Hilson

Sis had hits! Then she vanished. At this point, we gotta make sure she’s not selling butt as an IG model under a different name.

4. Desiigner

Not that his music was jamming, but it was so incoherent that when they played it in the club, nobody really danced to it. And I can’t dance, so it was the best three and half minutes of my life.

3. Ying Yang Twins

They had bops, they put on incredible shows…and what’s sexier than women dancing and men whispering while threatening to expose themselves?

2. Petey Pablo

“Raise up”….”Freak a Leak”…act like he ain’t got hits! Plus he made history by being the first rapper to never actually rhyme anything on a song.

1. Rihanna

I know she’s living her best life selling us makeup and panties, but can you PLEASE get back in the studio so I can stop playing “Pour it Up” and “Needed Me” every 3 days??

