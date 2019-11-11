Happy Veterans Day! Here are Deals Around the Metroplex

There are over 50 freebies and discounted deals for veterans in Dallas-Fort Worth. Check them out:

Free admission and services

1. Fort Worth Zoo

The Fort Worth Zoo will have free admission for veterans and one guest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m Sunday. Up to four additional tickets can be purchased with a discount of $2 off the regular price

2. Epic Indoor Waterpark

The waterpark will give military personnel free admission, along with 25% off for their families, through Nov. 17 using the promo code MA19.

3. Moviehouse & Eatery

Veterans and active military members can see a movie for free at all locations on Veterans Day.

4. Texas State Parks

In honor of all military members, all daily entrance fees are going to be waived for all visitors to the parks on Sunday, Nov. 10.

Discounts

1. Kohl’s

The department store is offering veterans 30% off in-store all weekend long through Monday.

2. Main Event

Veterans and active-duty personnel will get a complimentary $10 Funcard to use in the arcade and a free entree from the Food and Fun menu on Monday from opening until 5 p.m.

3. Bed Bath & Beyond

VetRewards subscribers will get 25% off their entire in-store shopping cart all weekend through Monday.

Free food deals

1. Perry’s Steakhouse

Veterans and active military members will receive a complimentary three-course Pork Chop Sunday Supper Special on Sunday, Nov. 10, from 4 to 9 p.m. when accompanied by one paying guest.

2. Cool River Steakhouse

All veterans and active military will receive a complimentary entree of their choice up to $40 on Monday at the steakhouse in Irving.

3. Pluckers Wing Bar

All active military members and veterans can get a free meal on Monday at any Pluckers location.

4. Norma’s Café

All veterans and active military will receive a free breakfast from 6 to 11 a.m. on Veterans Day.

5. The Rustic

Service members can a get a free Rustic burger at the venue from 11 a.m. to midnight Monday.

There are way more. Check out the full list at WFAA

Also On 97.9 The Beat: