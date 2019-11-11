Happy Veterans Day! Here are Deals Around the Metroplex

There are over 50 freebies and discounted deals for veterans in Dallas-Fort Worth. Check them out:
Free admission and services
The Fort Worth Zoo will have free admission for veterans and one guest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m Sunday. Up to four additional tickets can be purchased with a discount of $2 off the regular price
The waterpark will give military personnel free admission, along with 25% off for their families, through Nov. 17 using the promo code MA19.
Veterans and active military members can see a movie for free at all locations on Veterans Day.
In honor of all military members, all daily entrance fees are going to be waived for all visitors to the parks on Sunday, Nov. 10.
Discounts
1. Kohl’s
The department store is offering veterans 30% off in-store all weekend long through Monday.
Veterans and active-duty personnel will get a complimentary $10 Funcard to use in the arcade and a free entree from the Food and Fun menu on Monday from opening until 5 p.m.
VetRewards subscribers will get 25% off their entire in-store shopping cart all weekend through Monday.
Free food deals
Veterans and active military members will receive a complimentary three-course Pork Chop Sunday Supper Special on Sunday, Nov. 10, from 4 to 9 p.m. when accompanied by one paying guest.
All veterans and active military will receive a complimentary entree of their choice up to $40 on Monday at the steakhouse in Irving.
All active military members and veterans can get a free meal on Monday at any Pluckers location.
All veterans and active military will receive a free breakfast from 6 to 11 a.m. on Veterans Day.
Service members can a get a free Rustic burger at the venue from 11 a.m. to midnight Monday.
